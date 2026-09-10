Three booked for stealing ration

The Bilga police have booked three migrants for allegedly stealing ration items from a company mess. Investigating Officer (IO) Amandeep Singh said the accused were identified as Rakesh Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Raja, all natives of Bihar. Suresh Bhat, manager of the MKC Company base camp in Poadhara village, complained to the police that the accused allegedly stole ration items worth Rs 5 lakh from the company mess between March 1, 2025, and August 2, 2026. The IO said a case under Sections 306 (theft by a clerk or servant of property in the possession of the master) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the BNS was registered against the accused.

-------------------------

Advertisement

Man held for stealing garland from shrine

Advertisement

The Nakodar City police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing a money garland from Murad Shah Darbar. Investigating Officer (IO) Sukhwindar Singh said the accused was identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Kalu, a resident of Kotha Guru Ka village in Bathinda district. Gurmail Singh, a resident of Uggi village, complained to the police that the accused had allegedly stolen a money garland from the shrine. The IO said a case under Sections 331(3) (lurking house-trespass), 305 (theft in a dwelling house) and 317(2) (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the BNS was registered against the accused. The stolen garland was recovered from him.

----------------------------

Advertisement

Two booked for assaulting villager

The Shahkot police have booked two persons for allegedly assaulting a villager. Investigating Officer (IO) Parjindar Kaur said the accused were identified as Paramjit Singh, a resident of Baupur village, and his brother, Sona Singh. Jagdish Singh of the same village complained to the police that the accused allegedly attacked and seriously injured him. The IO said a case under Sections 115(2), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the BNS was registered against the accused.

------------------------

Man arrested under NDPS Act

The Mehatpur police have arrested a man for allegedly selling intoxicating tablets. SHO Labh Singh said 43 loose intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Rajveer Ram, alias Ranjha, a resident of Umrewal village. The SHO said a case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused.

-------------------------------------

Man held for drinking liquor in shrine

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a Ludhiana man for allegedly drinking liquor in a gurdwara. Investigating Officer (IO) Paramjit Singh said the accused was identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Shahbajpur village in Ludhiana district. A member of the managing committee of the Gurra village gurdwara had complained to the police that the accused and his accomplices allegedly consumed liquor in the granthi’s room inside the shrine building, thereby breaching the sanctity of the religious premises and hurting the religious sentiments of residents. The IO said a case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered against the accused and his accomplices following their arrest.

---------------------

PO arrested after 23 years

The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who had been absconding for the last 23 years. Investigating Officer Baljit Singh said the accused was identified as Mohan Singh, a resident of Butedian Chhana village. The accused was wanted in a drug-peddling case registered in 2002 and was declared a PO in 2003.

The police also arrested another PO, identified as Dholi of Moga, who was wanted in a theft case.