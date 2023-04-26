Three booked for theft, conspiracy

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 25

The Lohian Khas police have booked three persons, including a scrap dealer, on the charges of theft, criminal conspiracy and destroying evidence of the offense.

Investigating officer (IO) Iqbal Singh said the accused have been identified as Bhagat Singh, a resident of Kussu Wala village, his brother Angrej Singh and scrap dealer Gurindar Singh of Nihal Singh Wala town in Moga.

Resham Singh, a resident of Lalu Wala village, has complained to the police that he had parked his bus at the Giddar Pindi toll plaza on November 28, from where the accused stole it and sold it to a scrap dealer.

The IO stated that a case has been registered against the accused after an inquiry under sections 379, 201 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.