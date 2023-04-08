Three booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Bilga police booked three persons, including a woman, on the charge of assaulting a person. Investigating officer Ashwani Kumar said the suspects had been identified as Harmesh Lal of Sherpur village, his wife and son-in-law. Ashar Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspects attacked him on April 4, leaving him seriously injured. A case under Sections 323, 325 and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC
On the run, PO in police net
Phagwara: The Shahkot police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) on the run for the past few months. The police said the accused had been identified as Sohan Lal of Chak Hathianna village. The accused had been wanted in a drug peddling case.
Tribune Shorts
