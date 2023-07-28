Three booked on assault charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked three members of a family on the charge of assaulting another family member. Investigating officer (IO) Balwinder Singh said that the accused had been identified as Gurdev Singha, a resident of Nahl village, his bother Sukhdev Singh, and his son Gursewak Singh. Hardial Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused assaulted him on July 4 in the field when he questioned them about irrigating their land but turn was his to irrigate as tube well was common. A case under Sections 323, 324, 325 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (committing the crime with common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC

Woman, son seek dowry, booked

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked a mother-son duo in a dowry harassment case. Investigating officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the accused had been identified as Gurpreet Kaur, a resident of Kotla Bhago village under Nakodar Sadar police station and her son Kuljit Singh. Kamaljit Kaur wife of Kuljit Singh of Kotla Bhagu village had filed a complaint in November 2022 to the Jalandhar SSP (rural) that her in-law was harassing her and demanding more dowry since her marriage. A case under Section 406 (breach of trust) and 498-A (husband or relative of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC had been registered against the accused after an inquiry. OC

Agent booked for Rs 9L fraud

Phagwara: The Nakodar City police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a local resident of Rs 9 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Australia. Investigating officer Sarabjit Singh said Ankush Prashar, a resident of Aadarsh Nagar, has been booked on the complaint of Vijay Kumar under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC after an inquiry.

