Three booked on fraud charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 2

On a complaint by Surinder Kumar, a resident of Urban Estate, Phagwara, the police have registered a case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC against three persons.

The complainant alleged that the suspects duped him of Rs 16.30 lakh after purchasing three tractors from him. The suspects have been identified as Lal Chand Sharma, a resident of Urban Estate; Kamaljit, a resident of Chachoki village; and Pharwinder Singh, a resident of Hazara village.

The complainant told the police that the suspects purchased three tractors from him, but did not pay the remaining amount of Rs 16.30 lakh to him. He alleged that even after repeated requests, the suspects refused to pay the balance amount. No arrest has been made so far.