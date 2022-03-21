Three brothers booked for abetting suicide

A youth of Kot village, upset over receiving threats from brothers of a woman of the same village, ended his life by swallowing some poisonous substance here on Saturday. - File photo

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, March 20

A youth of Kot village, upset over receiving threats from brothers of a woman of the same village, ended his life by swallowing some poisonous substance here on Saturday.

In a statement given to Garhshankar police, Ranjit Singh, a resident of Kot (Garhshankar), said his elder brother Amarjit Singh (25) used to work as a tractor-trailer driver. On March 18, he tried to give his mobile number by stopping a woman, living in the neighbourhood, on the way. The woman went to her house and told this to her family, after which her brother came to their house and complained to her mother Kashmir Kaur and her brother about this.

The victim’s mother went to the woman’s house to apologise. The woman’s brothers Sukhwinder Singh, Makhan Singh and Rajinder Singh allegedly scolded her. Then his brother Amarjeet Singh went out of the house, the said people allegedly threatened him over mobile phone too. Later, Amarjeet’s family members got a call from him that the girl’s brothers were following him and that he had swallowed some poisonous substance after being fed up with their threats.

After reaching the place he was lying, they admitted him to a private hospital in Nawanshahr where he died during treatment. Garhshankar police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the woman’s brothers Sukhwinder Singh, Makhan Singh and Rajinder Singh on the statement of the deceased’s brother.

