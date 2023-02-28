Three car-borne miscreants open fire at two men

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 27

Three car-borne miscreants opened fire at two men today on the Garhshankar road in Nawanshahr. The incident was reported in the evening on Monday. The victims have been identified as Gurvinder Singh of Mubarakpur village and Mandeep Singh of Amargarh village. The miscreants abandoned the car after committing the crime.

The victims told the police that there was a personal enmity with the suspects.

SP (Investigation) Dr Mukesh reached the spot and said the claims of victims were being verified. “We will register an FIR once we have recorded their statement,” he said.