Three Civil Hospital employees transferred

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 7

Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Sandeep Bhola today transferred three employees of the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, posted at the Drug De-Addiction Centre. The three employees were allegedly responsible for the incident in which three patients addicted to drugs, admitted for treatment at the de-addiction centre, managed to flee from the health facility on Tuesday night.

Satish Kumar, pharmacy officer, was transferred to the CHC, Begowal; Pakaj Heer, ward attendant, to Bhanolanga; and Amarjit Singh, security guard, transferred to Kala Sangha. When contacted, Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Lehimber Ram confirmed that the three employees had been transferred.

As per reports, two patients of Phagwara and one of Phillaur were admitted to the Drugs De-Addiction Centre in November end. On Tuesday night, these patients became aggressive towards the centre staff. After a minor scuffle with employees, the three patients managed to snatch keys from them and run from the de-addiction centre. Later, all three patients were found at their respective homes. The family members of the three patients brought them to the Civil Hospital. At present, all the three were being treated at the Out Patient Department (OPD), the SMO said.

#Phagwara