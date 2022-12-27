Three-day Harivallabh fest ends on a musical note

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, December 26

The 147th Shree Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan came to a end in the wee hours of Monday morning in Jalandhar. It was a three-day extravaganza which hosted national and international classical music artistes across 20 recitals, and several music students in the music contests preceding the festival.

Samrat Pandit delivers a soluful performance. Sarabjit Singh

Hosted at the Devi Talab mandir, the AAP government’s formal announcement for the sammelan — the oldest unbroken chain of Indian classical musical festivals in the world — was a Rs 5 lakh. Last year, the state Governor had donated Rs 25 lakh for the festival.

While the Ministry of Culture at the Centre and the state Department of Tourism will collectively pool in Rs 30 lakh (Rs 15 lakh each) for the Harivallabh — the comittee itself has pegged its total requirements at Rs 1 crore and 50 lakh.

An amount of Rs 50 lakh is pegged as the hosting expenses every year and Rs 1 crore for the Harivallabh Bhawan, which is under construction.

For this year’s Harivallabh — the North Zone Cultural Centre sponsored 12 artistes of the sammelan and the Harivallabh Sangeet Mahasabha pooled in over Rs 40 lakh for the sammelan which was hosted at a huge, fully heated (30 heaters) pandal for the first time after two years of Covid.

While the festival was dedicated to the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav this year, earlier this year (following PM’s Mann Ki Baat, on the contribution of music, on November 17) the festival authorities also wrote to the PM seeking greater monetary support. A presentation was also sent to the Ministry of Culture through the NZCC requesting Rs 50 lakh for the annual Harivallabh event and Rs 1 crore for the under construction Harivallabh Bhawan (to host Harivallabh related gatherings).

During the three-day festival — from the AAP, the Harivallabh was visited by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on day 1 (he announced Rs 5 lakh for the sammelan) and Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora. From the BJP, former state cabinet minister and BJP National Executive Member Manoranjan Kalia and BJP leader and Chairman of the National Commssion for Scheduled Castes Vijay Sampla attended the festival this year. Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary also paid a visit to the fest.

Karnesh Sharma, Director, the Department of Tourism, Punjab, said, “Rs 15 lakh from the state and Rs 15 from the central ministry of culture have been allocated to the Harivallabh this year. This is 10 lakh more than last year’s amount. We have also already sought a detailed history of the festival from the committee to put up a case for Heritage status with UNESCO.”

Harivallabh Sangeet Mahasabha president Purnima Beri said, “The AAP speaker did announce Rs 5 lakh for the festival this year. However, we had requested greater financial assistance from the state government. Besides, a presentation had also been given to the Central Ministry to that end. The amount of Rs 30 lakh allocated to the festival would be aptly utilised.”