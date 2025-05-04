Three drug peddlers held

The police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 7 grams of heroin from his possession on Friday night. The arrested accused was identified as Harsh Thapar, a resident of Balmiki Mohalla, Hadiabad. He was arrested at a check point. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused.

In another case, a drug peddler, identified as Sanjeev, alias, Sanju, a resident of Palahai Gate was arrested after recovery of 68 intoxicating tablets from his possession on Friday night. In the third incident, a youth identified as Sukhwant Singh, a resident of Tibbi, was arrested by the police after recovery of 30 intoxicating tablets from his possession on Friday night. Two separate cases were registered under the NDPS Act against the peddlers in this connection.