Three drug peddlers held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicant tablets. Station House Officer (SHO) Aman Saini said the first suspect was identified as Ravinder Kaushal, alias Raju Raj, a resident of Mohalla Baghwala, Shahkot. The SHO said 5 grams of heroin and

Rs 8,100 drug money was recovered from him. The SHO said the second suspect was identified as Lal Chand, a resident of Sindhar village. The SHO said 3 grams of heroin was recovered from him. The third suspect was identified as Saabi, a resident of Malsian village. The SHO said 170 intoxicant tablets (loose) were recovered from him. He said cases under Sections 21/22/27 /61/85 of the NDPAS Act were registered against three suspects. oc

One nabbed for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a villager for selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer Avtar Singh said 15 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from the suspect, identified as Binder Singh, a resident of Mianni village. A case under Section 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act was registered against the suspect. oc

Woman consumes medicine, dies

Phagwara: A married woman died after consuming an expired medicine. Investigating officer (IO) Ashwani Kumar said the deceased was identified as Gurjit Kaur, wife of Avtar Singh, a resident of Talwann village. Hardeep Singh, son of the deceased, told the police that his mother consumed an expired medicine by mistake and died. The IO said the police acting under Section 174 of the CrPC handed over the body of the deceased to the family after post-mortem examination. oc

Married woman goes missing

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have registered a missing report in connection with the disappearance of a married woman. Baljinder Singh, a resident of Indra Colony, here complained to the police that his wife Jasvir Kaur left home on May 12, but did not return. Investigating officer Ravinder Pal Singh said a missing report had been filed

in this connection.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara