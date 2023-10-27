Three get 5-year jail for snatching mobile phone in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, October 26
District and Sessions Judge Dilbag Singh Johal today sentenced three persons to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 (each) in a four-year-old phone snatching case. The court ordered that in case of non-payment of fine, they would have to undergo additional imprisonment of one month.
The Dasuya police had registered a case under Sections 379-B and 411 of the IPC on August 3, 2019 for snatching a mobile phone . The three youths riding a motorcycle had snatched the mobile phone of Manpreet Kaur, a student of DAV College, and fled.
After registering the case on the basis of the complaint, the police had arrested three persons identified as Thomas, alias Bobby, George, alias Beedi, and Jitendra Kumar, alias Nikki. During interrogation the police recovered two more snatched mobile phones from them. The court today found all the three guilty and sentenced them.
