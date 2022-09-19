Three held for illegal mining

Our Correspondent

Nawanshahr, September 18

The district police have arrested three persons on the charge of illegal mining at Kathgarh in Nawanshahr.

As per information, one poclain machine, four tipper filled with sand were also seized. No mining-related document was found for their possession, the police said. A case under Section 21(1) and 4(1) of the Mining Act has been registered against the accused.