Three held for snatching car from a woman at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 9

The Nawanshahr police claim to have arrested three men who had allegedly snatched a car from a woman — Amrit Kaur Deep —at gunpoint in Banga late on January 7. The car, a pistol with live cartridges and one motorcycle used by the suspects while committing the crime have been seized by the police.

Woman’s ordeal Two threatened the woman with a pistol, and asked her to get out of the car. As the woman and her daughter got out, the duo hopped in the car and fled the spot while the third man left on his bike. — Bhagirath Singh Meena, Nawanshahr SSP

The suspects have been identified as Dilpreet Singh (21), Kamaldeep Singh (22) and Jaskaran Singh (22).

Bhagirath Singh Meena, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Nawanshahr, said during a press conference, “The complainant had stated that when she and her three-year-old daughter were near a dhaba, three men appeared on the spot. Two out of them approached her while the third was ready to flee on his bike. The duo threatened the woman with a pistol, and asked her to get out of the car. As the woman and her daughter got out of the car, the duo hopped in the car and fled the spot while the third man disappeared on his bike.” Based on her statement, a case was registered under Section 379-B of the IPC.

Special teams were constituted to trace the suspects under the supervision of SP (Inv) Mukesh Kumar, DSP(D) Harshpreet Singh and Banga DSP Sarwan Singh Bal.

