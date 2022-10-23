Three held for vehicle theft

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have arrested three miscreants on the charge of stealing motorcycles. Investigating officer Kulwindar Singh said the accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh, Joban and Vijay. The IO said all the accused are hardened criminals. They were nabbed at a naka. A stolen motorcycle has been recovered from their possession. The accused have been held under Sections 379, 411 and 34 of the Indian Penal code. TNS
Man booked for storing crackers
Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked a local resident on the charge of stashing crackers in his shop. Investigating officer Sarabjit Singh said the accused has been identified as Amit Kumar Gandhi, a resident of Lohian Khas. The IO stated that the accused had stashed a huge quantity of crackers and other inflammable materials in his shop. The IO said a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 188, 285 and 286 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 and 9 (B) of the Explosives Act. TNS
Man booked for cheating
Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a villager on the charge of breach of trust and cheating. Investigating officer (IO) Nirmal Singh said the accused has been identified as Manprit Singh, a resident of Varraich who had been living in Jalandhar. Nirmal Singh, a resident of Talwandi Madho, told the police that the accused had cheated him out of Rs 1.1 lakh with the promise of a job for his daughter in Punjab police. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest has been made yet and further investigation is underway. OC
Two arrested under NDPS Act
Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a man on the charge of selling heroin. Investigating officer (IO) Som Nath stated that 4 gm of heroin has been recovered from the possession of the accused, Manshad Kumar, a resident of Lohian Khas.
The Investigating officer said a case has been registered under the NDPS Act. His motorcycle has also been impounded. OC
Burglars decamp with valuables
Phagwara: Some burglars allegedly broke into a kothi owned by a UK-based NRI, in Palahai last night. Valuables worth around Rs 2 lakh have been stolen. The house was ransacked. The police have registered a case.
