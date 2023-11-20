Three held for woman’s murder

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 19

Within a few hours of the death of a newly married woman, identified as Komal (26), in mysterious circumstances in Green Land, Hadiabad, on Saturday, the police have arrested three persons - her husband Amarjit Singh, his father Baljit Singh and mother Arwinder Kaur - on the charges of murder.

The allegations Sarabjit Kaur, mother of the deceased, has levelled allegations against her in-laws that the girl was beaten to death. She noticed injury marks on the neck and the back of her daughter’s body. She alleged that her daughter was strangulated to death by her-in-laws.

Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh, while confirming the arrests, said here today that three other unidentified persons were still absconding.

Notably, Sarabjit Kaur, mother of the deceased, has levelled allegations against her in-laws that the girl was beaten to death. She noticed injury marks on the neck and the back of her daughter’s body. She alleged that her daughter was strangulated to death by her in-laws.

The DSP, however, said the police were investigating the matter. The post-mortem was conducted at the Civil Hospital here today. The exact cause of the death would be ascertained only after the autopsy report. The body of the deceased has been handed over to her parents’ family after the post-mortem examination.

A case under Sections 302 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against the suspect.

#Phagwara