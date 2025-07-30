DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Three held in separate theft cases, five bikes recovered

Three held in separate theft cases, five bikes recovered

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:50 AM Jul 30, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Mehtiana police have arrested three individuals in connection with separate theft cases and recovered five stolen motorcycles along with other valuables.

Providing details, Station House Officer (SHO) Pravinderjitpal Singh said that a complaint was lodged by Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Isapur village, on July 24. He reported that unidentified thieves had broken into his house and stolen valuables. During the investigation, Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Makhsoospur village, informed police that he had seen one of the suspects, later identified as Ravi Kumar, alias Harjot Singh, a resident of Isapur.

Swift action was taken, and Ravi Kumar was arrested. During interrogation, he revealed that he, along with Hardeep Singh of Pandori Ganga Singh village, had sold two stolen bikes. Based on this information, Hardeep Singh was also taken into custody. Two motorcycles and other stolen items were recovered on the basis of the information provided by the accused.

In a separate case, SHO Singh said that police apprehended another suspect, Shamsher Singh alias Jabal, a resident of Daroli Khurd, during a checkpoint near Adda Mehtiana, acting on a tip-off. A stolen motorcycle was recovered from him during the initial investigation.

Shamsher admitted to stealing the vehicle from Maksudan Mandi and, upon further interrogation, led the police to two additional stolen motorcycles.

