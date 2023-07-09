Three held on assault charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Phagwara police have arrested three persons on the charge of attacking Dhak Pandori resident Harsh Mehami and his mother with sharp weapons on Friday night. The suspects have been identified as Ram Labhyia, his wife Tripta Devi and their son Gaurav Dadra, residents of the same village. Harsh had complained to the police about the attack, which was reportedly motivated by some personal enmity. The complainant’s mother sustained serious injuries in the incident and was admitted to a local hospital. Some accomplices of the suspects are still at large. A case under Sections 308, 323, 324, 325, 504, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Two vehicle thieves arrested

Phagwara: The Phagwara police arrested two vehicle thieves and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession on Saturday night. The suspects have been identified as Karandeep and Sukhdeep, both residents of Nangal Kherra village. The duo was nabbed at a checkpoint near Chachoki village. During interrogation, they confessed to have committed the crime. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered in this regard. OC

PO lands in police net

Jalandhar: Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was wanted in connection with an illegal liquor smuggling case, on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Manav, a resident of Bhargo Camp, Jalandhar. According to the police, a case was registered against him under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act at the Police Division No. 6 in 2020. He managed to evade arrest for over two years. A local court had declared Manav as a PO in April this year. TNS

45 booked for assault

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have booked 45 men on the charge of assaulting a local resident. This comes after Rajpal Singh, a resident of Dharme Dian Chhana village, complained to the police that the men had attacked him, leaving him seriously injured. Investigating officer (IO) Jaspal Singh has identified the suspects as Sukhchain Singh, Balraj Singh, Aja, Gori, Laddi and Manpret Singh, Goma, Bobby, Baljinder Singh, Pamma and their 35 unidentified accomplices. A case has been registered under Sections 336, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC in this regard. OC

Newborn baby found in field

Phagwara: A newborn boy was found in a sugarcane field in Maheru village on Saturday. A team of the Mehatpur police hurried to the spot as soon as they were alerted about the matter, and the infant was rushed to the Nakodar Civil Hospital for a medical check-up as the baby had spiked a fever. The newborn was then sent to the Jalandhar Child Welfare Committee. Some unidentified person had dumped the baby.