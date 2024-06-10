 Three held on assault charge : The Tribune India

Three held on assault charge

Three held on assault charge


Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested three persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) and Malsian police post in-charge Kewal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Lovpreet Singh, Vishal and Sukhbir Singh, all residents of Riyab Wal village. Jatinder Singh, a resident of Mahalan village, told the police that the suspects waylaid him on the morning of May 17 near Talwandi Madho bus stand. They attacked him and threatened him with dire consequences. A case under Sections 323, 325, 341 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

Two booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked two persons on the charge of assaulting a man. Investigating officer (IO) Varinder Mohan Singh said the suspects had been identified as Jarnail Singh and Jaskaran Singh, residents of Sanghe Jagir village. Buta Ram, a resident of the same village, told the police that the suspects barged into his house on the evening of June 7, assaulted him and threatened him. A case under Sections 324, 452, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Migrant youth electrocuted

Phagwara: A migrant youth was electrocuted outside Nakodar railway station on Saturday. Government Railway Police (GRP) Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jaspal Singh said the deceased had been identified as Durgesh Kumar (35), a native of Uttar Pradesh. The ASI said Durgesh was repairing the outer signal outside the Nakodar railway station along with 10 other workers. He accidentally touched a high-voltage power line and was electrocuted. The police handed over the body to the family after postmortem examination. OC

2 travel agents booked for fraud

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked two travel agents for allegedly duping a man of Rs 5.56 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Phillaur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Swaran Jeet Singh, who is investigating officer in the case, said the suspects had been identified as Gurcharan Singh, a resident of Mehat Pur village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, and Tarsem Lal, alias Som Nath, a resident of Sekhu Pur village. The DSP said Rajwinder Kumar, a resident of Mehsam Pur village, told the police that he paid Rs 5.56 lakh to the suspects to facilitate his migration to Denmark. However, the suspects neither sent him abroad nor returned the money. A case has been registered.

