Three held under NDPS Act; poppy husk & heroin seized

Police in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district have arrested three persons in two separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, recovering a large quantity of poppy husk and heroin during routine patrolling and checking operations.

Senior Superintendent of Nawanshahr Tushar Gupta IPS stated that in the first case, a police team Sadar Nawanshahr police station was conducting patrol and checking of suspicious persons near the link road leading from village Hiala towards Kiram and during the operation, the police noticed a young man walking on foot carrying a white plastic bag in his left hand. On seeing the police vehicle, the suspect threw the plastic bag on the ground and attempted to flee. He was apprehended with the help of accompanying staff.

On inquiry, the accused identified himself as Balveer Singh alias Vicky, Sanawa village under Sadar Nawanshahr police station. Upon checking the discarded plastic bag in accordance with legal procedure, the police recovered four kilograms of poppy husk. Following the recovery, a case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered, and the accused was arrested. Further investigation is underway.

SSP Gupta told that in another case, registered by Rahon police station, police arrested Kulwinder Kumar alias Gaggi, a resident of Mohalla Deewania, Rahon, when a police party was on patrol and checking duty in the Rahon area. While moving from Rahon police station towards the GT Road canal near village Ghakewal and the railway line leading to Rahon railway station, the police spotted a young man approaching on foot.

On noticing the police vehicle, the suspect appeared nervous and immediately took out an object from the right pocket of his pants and threw it on the roadside before trying to slip away backwards. The police team stopped the vehicle and apprehended him with the assistance of other staff members. The accused disclosed his identity during questioning.

Despite efforts, no independent public witness could be arranged at the spot. In the presence of police officials, the thrown item was picked up and checked, which was found to be a transparent polythene packet containing heroin. The recovered heroin, along with the polythene, was weighed using an electronic scale and found to be 2.35 grams. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused, who was arrested on the spot.

SSP Gupta stated that further investigation is in progress in both cases to determine the source of the recovered narcotics and to identify any links with drug suppliers or trafficking networks.