Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

Jalandhar, October 15

Three persons were arrested with 25 grams of heroin and 15 bottles of illicit liquor during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) carried out at notorious Boot village in Kapurthala yesterday. The operation was carried out on the instructions of SSP Vatsala Gupta.

A heavy police force gheraoed the village and door-to-door search was carried out to nab anti-social elements and those indulging in drug trade.

Notably, Boot is among the most notorious villages in Kapurthala district. It is also known for rampant drug trade. However, recoveries from the village during the operation yielded minuscule amount of heroin.

The three suspects, who were arrested by the Subhanpur police, Kapurthala, during the operation, have been identified as Surjit Singh, alias Bulla, a resident of Boot village in Subhanpur Kapurthala, Sukhjinder Singh, alias Sulakkhan, a resident of Boot village, and Onkar Singh, alias Ghanti.

As many as 12 grams of heroin was recovered from Surjit Singh, while 13-gm heroin was recovered from Sukhjinder Singh, alias Sulakkhan. As many as 15 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from Onkar Singh, alias Ghanti.

Cases under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act were registered against Surjit Singh and Sukhjinder at the Subhanpur police station in Kapurthala after the recoveries of heroin from them.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered against Onkar Singh at the Subhanpur police station in Kapurthala after the recovery of illicit liquor from him. The police said the suspects would be produced in a court to seek their remand.

