Three held with 268-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 22

The city police arrested three persons with 268-gm heroin in two separate incidents. The accused have been identified as Parbhjit Singh (25) of Baba Bakala in Amritsar, Avtar Singh (29) of Mallian village in Amritsar and Abhay Sabharwal (21) of Surya Enclave in Jalandhar.

Inspector Inderjit Singh said a police team of the CIA-II and Narcotics Cell had laid a naka at the Railway Road near Guru Nanak Pura. He said while the police were checking other vehicles, they saw two youngsters on a motorcycle. “When the officers signaled them to stop, they tried to flee the spot. Following which, the police got hold of them and recovered 255-gm heroin from their possession,” he said. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against them and further probe is on.

In another incident, the CIA staff team near Surya Enclave stopped Abhay Sabharwal on suspicion. “Instead of stopping for checking, the accused tried to flee the spot, following which, the police caught him and recovered 13-gm heroin from his possession,” said SI Ashok Kumar.

He said during interrogation, Abhay revealed that his father was an employee at the Municipal Corporation, and his brother owns a business. He said he was also helping his brother in the business but they faced some losses and thereafter he got involved in the drug trade to make easy money.

SI Kumar said a case against Abhay under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered and further probe was on.