Three held with drugs, liquor

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The district police have arrested three smugglers, including a woman, and seized large quantities of intoxicants from their possession, in separate cases. The PS City police have seized 61 gm of intoxicating powder from Rahimpur resident Sukhdev Pal. The Sadar police have seized 48 bottles containing liquor from Allahabad resident Rajesh Kumar. And the PS Tanda police have recovered 508 gm of intoxicating powder from the Rani, a resident of Chandigarh. Separate cases have been registered against all the arrested accused. oc

Youth killed in mishap, 1 booked

Hoshiarpur: Paramjeet Kaur, a Ravidas Nagar resident, has told the police that her son Vijay Kumar was riding a two-wheeler when a motorcylist hit him near the Fatehgarh Chowk. Vijay was then admitted to a private hospital, where he passed away. The police have registered a case against the motorcylist, Prabhjot Singh, who is a resident of Fatehgarh. oc

Dasuya resident

held for dowry

Hoshiarpur: The Dasuya police have booked a man for torturing his wife, allegedly demanding more in dowry from her. Reportedly, Gurpreet Kaur told the police that her husband Harmeet Singh, Phagwara resident, has been demanding more from her in dowry. She further claimed that when his demand for dowry was not met, he kicked her out of the house. A case has been registered. oc

couple booked for Rs 9l fraud

Hoshiarpur: The Dasuya police have booked a couple for allegedly duping a man Rs 9 lakh on the pretext of providing his son a job in the railways. Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Udka in Dasuya, told the police that Garhdiwala residents Rajinder Kumar and his wife Surjit Kaur had a Rs 15 lakh-deal with him. He has alleged that the accused took Rs 9 lakh from him, promising to provide his son with a job in the railways. But his son did not get any job, and the couple did not return the money eiteher. The police have registered a case in this regard. oc

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Nakodar: The Mehatpur police have arrested two peddlers under the NDPS Act on the charge of selling heroin and poppy husk. Investigating officer (IO) Bhupindar Singh stated that 60 gm of heroin and 5-kg poppy husk were recovered from the possession of the accused, Hardeep Singh and Lakhwindar Singh.