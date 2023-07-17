Three held with heroin, intoxicants

Phagwara, July 16
The police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 2 grams of heroin and 5 intoxicant injections from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Parminder Singh, a resident of Baba Ajit Singh Nagar, Phagwara, and Ranbir and Deepak of Dhak Pandori village. They were arrested at a naka near the Khalwara bypass while they were coming in a Swift car bearing registration number PB-11-BU-1977.
The suspects were trying to escape after leaving the car behind, but the cops succeeded in nabbing them. The police have impounded their car and registered a case under the NDPS Act.
In another case, the police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 204 loose intoxicant tablets from his possession on Saturday night. The suspect has been identified as Munish, a resident of Jalandhar. The police nabbed the suspect at a check-point. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him.
