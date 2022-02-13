Three in fray for family's legacy in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 12

Two members of the Congress party and a SAD dissident are in the fray in Hoshiarpur district.

From Dasuya, Congress leader and former Deputy Speaker Ramesh Chander Dogra’s son Arun Dogra is contesting. Dogra Senior represented the constituency for about three decades. He also held the portfolios of health and family welfare and technical education in the Congress government (2002-07). He was first elected from Dasuya as an Independent in 1985. Later, he joined the Congress and won in 1992, 1997 and 2002. In 2007 and 2012, he was defeated by Amarjit Sahi. After the latter’s death, Arun contested the bypoll, but lost to Sahi’s wife Sukhjit Kaur. Then in 2017 Arun Dogra won the seat back and now he’s in fray to retain the seat as well as family legacy.

From the Mukerian seat, former Finance Minister Dr Kewal Krishan’s daughter in law and former MLA Rajnish Babbi’s wife Indu Bala is in the fray. Congress stalwart Dr Krishan remained the MLA six times in a row from 1969 to 1997 and then from 2002 to 2007. In 2007, his son contested in his place but got defeated. He won as an Independent in 2012. In 2017 he got elected on Congress ticket. After his death, in 2019, his wife Indu Bala got elected. This time again she’s in the fray on Congress ticket to retain the seat as well as family legacy.

Former SAD candidate Mohinder Kaur Josh is continuing in the footsteps of her father, ex-MLA Arjan Singh Josh, in Sham Churasi. She won the seat in 2007 and 2012. In 2017, the Pawn Kumar Adia of Congress grabbed the seat. This time the seat went to BSP in seat sharing between BSP-SAD alliance. Mohinder Kaur Josh left the party and even held a rally parallel to Sukhbir Badal when he had come to campaign for BSP candidate. Now her son Karamjeet Singh Bablu is in fray as an independent to win the set back to upkeep the family legacy and prove their political power.