Three injured in firing incident

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 25

Three persons suffered injuries in a firing incident that took place at Ali Chak village here late last evening.

Two groups of youth, who were returning home after attending Dasehra mela around 9 pm, came across each other and fired gunshots.

Lovepreet Singh suffered injuries on his head. His condition is stated to be critical. His brother Gurpreet, who was in a Fortuner SUV, also suffered a bullet injury in his hand. He was admitted to a hospital. Their opponent Maninder Singh, who was in a Venue car, suffered a gunshot in his abdomen. He was admitted to a hospital on the Kapurthala road.

Aman Saini, SHO, Lambra police station, said Rajbir, who was in Maninder’s group, had been arrested.