Three injured in firing incident

Jalandhar, October 25
Three persons suffered injuries in a firing incident that took place at Ali Chak village here late last evening.
Two groups of youth, who were returning home after attending Dasehra mela around 9 pm, came across each other and fired gunshots.
Lovepreet Singh suffered injuries on his head. His condition is stated to be critical. His brother Gurpreet, who was in a Fortuner SUV, also suffered a bullet injury in his hand. He was admitted to a hospital. Their opponent Maninder Singh, who was in a Venue car, suffered a gunshot in his abdomen. He was admitted to a hospital on the Kapurthala road.
Aman Saini, SHO, Lambra police station, said Rajbir, who was in Maninder’s group, had been arrested.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...