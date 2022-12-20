Three injured in phagwara clash

Phagwara: Three youths were injured in a violent clash between two different groups in Hadiabad Sunday night. The injured were admitted to the local Civil Hospital. Old enmity was said to be the cause of clash. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. OC
One booked on abduction charge
Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a resident of Mehli Gate, Mohammad Irshad, the police have registered a case under Section 363 and 366A of the IPC against Ludhiana resident Tanbir Hayat on the charge of abducting the minor daughter of the complainant on the pretext of marrying her. The girl is missing since December 15, the victim told the police who are investigating the case. OC
Peddler nabbed with intoxicants
Phagwara: The police nabbed a drug peddler on Saturday, and seized as many as 170 intoxicating tablets and 225 capsules from him. Mahinder Kumar, a resident of Duggalan Mohalla, Hadiabad was nabbed at a check-point in Hadiabad. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act. OC
Phagwara man held for theft
Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Inderjit Kaur, a resident of Manav Nagar, the police have booked a man, Gurchetan Singh, for allegedly stealing an amount of Rs 5 lakh from her room while she was asleep. A case has been registered under Section 380 of the IPC. OC
Youth dies in road mishap
Phagwara: A man died on the spot when the scooter he was riding was hit by a motorcycle last night. The deceased has been identified as Ghanyia Lal, a resident of Labour Colony, Phagwara. The police have registered a case against the motorcyclist, Manoj Kumar, under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC.
