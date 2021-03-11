Three killed in road accidents

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in the area in the last 24 hours. Joginder Singh, a resident of Alachor, Nawashahr, told the police that his 33-year-old son was going to Saila Khurd on his bike, when a tempo, which going ahead of him, made a sudden turn. His son’s bike collided with the tempo and he was injured. He was admitted to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The Garhshankar police have registered a case against the tempo driver Baljinder Singh. In another case Sujata Devi, a resident of Baringali village, told Talwara police that her husband Satveer Singh had gone to Datarpur along with his friend Ghanshyam Bhardwaj. When they reached Bhumbotad village, an Innova (HP01A7025) hit their bike. Satveer died on the spot while Ghanshyam later died in a hospital. A case has been registered against driver Veer Singh, a resident of Rappad (Himachal Pradesh). OC

Photos of girl go viral, 2 booked

Hoshiarpur: The Garhshankar Police have registered a case against two youths for making the photos of a girl viral on social networking sites. A resident of Kot had told in a complaint to Hoshiarpur SSP that Makhan Singh, Ranjit Singh, Paramjit Singh and Deenu, all residents of Godiwal, under Garhshankar police station, were posting photos of his daughter along with some boys on social networking sites. After investigating the complaint by the DSP (Cyber Crime Cell), a case has been registered against Paramjit Singh and Mandeep by Garhshankar police station. OC

Gold earring snatched

Hoshiarpur: The Chabbewal police have registered a case against an unidentified person who snatched a gold earring from a woman returning to the village on her Activa after taking medicine. Manjeet Kaur, wife of Balveer Singh, a resident of Langeri, told in the complaint given to Chabbewal police that she had come to Chabbewal on Saturday with her daughter Gurmanveer Kaur on an Activa to take medicine. When she was returning, as she reached near Delhi International School, a bike that came from behind, on which two youths were sitting, pounced and fled with a gold earring. Chabbewal Police have registered a case against unidentified person. OC

Narcotics, drug money seized

Hoshiarpur: The district police have arrested four smugglers by seizing huge quantity of narcotics and drug money from different places during last 24 hours. The police of city police station have arrested a smuggler near Prahlad Nagar seizing 32 grams of heroin and Rs 40,000 drug money in addition to a digital weighing machine. The accused has been identified as Varun Sharma alias Varun, a resident of Ram Nagar. The police of Thana Bullowal, during a naka in the area, stopped two youths on a bike near toll plaza Lachowal and recovered 67 grams of drug powder from them. The police have taken the vehicle of the accused into custody.