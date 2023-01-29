Three killed in road accidents in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: Three persons were killed and another was injured in road accidents in Hoshiarpur. Pradeep Kumar was hit by a car near Phagwara bypass; he died on the spot. Paramjit Singh, a resident of Shergarh, was killed after his e-rickshaw was hit by a car. In another case, Kishan Kumar was returning home on a scooter after closing his shop. When he reached near his village, a truck hit him. He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. OC

Teacher arrested for molestation

Hoshiarpur: The Bullowal Police have registered a case against a government school teacher and arrested him for allegedly molesting schoolgirls. As per the police, a resident of Shamchurasi complained that Satnam Singh, a resident of Chakk Raju Singh village and teacher posted in the Government Middle School, allegedly molested her daughter and two other students studying in the school. Sub-Inspector Kamaljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said after registering a case on the said complaint, the accused has been arrested and sent to jail after medical examination. OC

One booked for duping bank

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police booked a Jalandhar resident on the charge of duping a bank of Rs 7.86 lakh. The investigating officer (IO), Sarabjit Singh, said the accused had been identified as Gaurav Pal, a resident of Mohalla Ram Nagar. Shamsur Rehman, chief regional manager of Indian Overseas Bank, Shankar road branch, complained to the police that the accused made transactions from personal accounts of the bank and procured demand drafts and cheated the bank. The IO said a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC had been registered. OC

Drug peddler held in bilga

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicating tablets. The police said that three-gm heroin and 80 intoxicant tablets were recovered from the possession of the suspect, identified as Sandeep Singh, a resident of Talwann village. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered in this regard. OC

Seminar on drug abuse

Phagwara: A seminar on drug abuse and de-addiction was organised at Nakodar truck union office by Saanjh Kendra Nakodar. In the seminar, SI Puran Singh and ASI Narinder Singh created awareness on the harmful effects of drugs. They said that winning the war against drugs was only possible with the active cooperation of the public. They also requested people to share details with the police about addicts so that their treatment could be done to bring them back to mainstream. Drivers were also made aware of safe driving without using drugs.