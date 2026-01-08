Three killed in separate road accidents

Three persons, including a husband and wife, lost their lives in separate road accidents reported from different parts of the district. The police have registered cases in both incidents and arrested the accused in one case.

Advertisement

According to information, Avtar Singh of Hardokhanpur lodged a complaint with the Focal Point police stating that his sister Harpinder Kaur and brother-in-law Sukhwant Singh, residents of Sangarowal, were travelling on a motorcycle. When they reached near a school on the Singriwali bypass road, a speeding vehicle hit them. Both were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared them dead. The police have registered a case against an unidentified vehicle driver.

Advertisement

In another incident, Avtar Singh of village Sulehrian informed the Mukerian police that his son Harjot Singh was returning from Mukerian on his scooty. Near village Chak Alabash, a car hit him, causing serious injuries. Harjot Singh succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The police have registered a case against the accused car driver, Sachin of Jagatpura, Hoshiarpur and arrested him.