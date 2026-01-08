DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Three killed in separate road accidents

Three killed in separate road accidents

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:59 AM Jan 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Three persons, including a husband and wife, lost their lives in separate road accidents reported from different parts of the district. The police have registered cases in both incidents and arrested the accused in one case.

Advertisement

According to information, Avtar Singh of Hardokhanpur lodged a complaint with the Focal Point police stating that his sister Harpinder Kaur and brother-in-law Sukhwant Singh, residents of Sangarowal, were travelling on a motorcycle. When they reached near a school on the Singriwali bypass road, a speeding vehicle hit them. Both were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared them dead. The police have registered a case against an unidentified vehicle driver.

Advertisement

In another incident, Avtar Singh of village Sulehrian informed the Mukerian police that his son Harjot Singh was returning from Mukerian on his scooty. Near village Chak Alabash, a car hit him, causing serious injuries. Harjot Singh succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The police have registered a case against the accused car driver, Sachin of Jagatpura, Hoshiarpur and arrested him.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts