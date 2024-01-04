Three land in Nawanshahr police dragnet with 18 grams of heroin

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 3

The police arrested three persons with 18 grams of heroin here today. Two cases were reported from Pojewal, while one from Sadar Balachaur.

The police said a naka was laid near the Saroa T-point. They saw a man approaching toward the naka, holding a polythene bag. “On seeing the police, he threw the polythene bag. During checking, the police recovered five grams of heroin from his possession,” an official said.

The suspect, identified as Sandeep Pal (35), is from Sadar Banga. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him.

In another case, the police arrested a person near Singhpur village and recovered six grams of heroin from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Jatinder Singh (33) from Sadar Banga.

The police saw a person coming on bike from the Kahnpur Khuhi area. “He tried to escape after seeing the police. On suspicion, we nabbed him. During checking, six grams of heroin was recovered from him. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered,” said the police.

In yet another case, the police arrested a youth with six grams of heroin from Sadar Balachaur. The suspect has been identified as Gagandeep Singh (23) from Hoshiarpur.

The police said: “The suspect was nabbed near the Majari toll plaza. We signalled him to stop for checking at a naka. On seeing the cops, he started running in the opposite direction. We later caught hold of him”.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect.

There seems to be no end to drug-related cases in Nawanshahr. A woman was nabbed with 10-kg poppy husk from Sadar Banga here yesterday. Apart from this, two drug peddlers were arrested with 22 grams of heroin from Aur area.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nawanshahr