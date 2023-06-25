Three liquor smugglers nabbed in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara,June 24

The City Police today raided a house and recovered 36 bottles of illicit liquor in Onkar Nagar locality. Station House Officer Amandeep Nahar said the police had arrested a liquor smuggler, Pawan Kumar, under the Punjab Excise Act.

In another case, the city police have arrested two liquor smugglers and recovered 15 bottles of whisky from their possession last night. The arrested accused were identified as Shubham, a resident of Onkar Nagar, and Mayank Arora, a resident of Kirpa Nagar. Both the accused were nabbed at a check point when they were coming on a motorcycle.

The police have impounded their bike also. A case under Excise Act has been registered against both accused.