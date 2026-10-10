Three masked men break into Goraya house, steal valuables

Three mobile phones, a gold locket, silver anklets and other belongings were reportedly stolen from a house in Krishna Colony, ward no. 8 in Goraya after thieves allegedly entered the premises late at night. The incident has caused concern among residents, while CCTV footage is reported to have captured a suspect in the area.

According to the information provided by the affected family, the woman, identified as Premna, lives in Krishna Colony with her family. She said the thieves entered the house during the night and fled after taking three mobile phones, silver anklets, a gold locket and other valuables. A purse containing important documents was also reportedly stolen from her mother’s room, adding to the family’s difficulties.

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The family said the theft came to light after they discovered that the belongings were missing. CCTV footage reportedly captured a suspect moving through the area, which may assist in identifying those involved in the incident. The incident has once again drawn attention to the need for vigilance and effective policing in residential localities.