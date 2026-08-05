Three minors go missing in Kapurthala

A mysterious case involving the disappearance of three minor children has emerged from Baba Deep Singh Nagar in Kapurthala, sparking concern among local residents and prompting an intensive police search. The missing children include a 13-year-old girl.

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According to family members, the three children were playing together in their street on Sunday evening. When they failed to return home for a prolonged period, their families began searching for them. Despite extensive efforts in the neighbourhood and visits to relatives’ homes, no trace of the children was found, following which the matter was reported to the police.

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The families, who earn their livelihood as daily wage labourers, said the children were not attending school and often assisted with household chores. They also stated that they have no known enmity or personal dispute with anyone that could explain the children’s disappearance.

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Meanwhile, the families claimed they had received information from an individual who alleged that the three children had been seen near Phagwara in a white-coloured vehicle. Acting on this lead, the families have intensified their own search efforts.

Following the complaint, the police swung into action. DSP (Sub-Division) Sheetal Singh said the process of registering a case at the City Police Station had been initiated on the basis of the statements provided by the family members. Police teams are examining CCTV footage from the children’s residence and surrounding areas to trace their movements.

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The police officials said the case is being investigated from every possible angle given its sensitive nature.