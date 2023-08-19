Three missing girls traced

Our Correspondent

Phagwara:

Nakodar city police on Friday successfully traced three minor girls missing from Ludhiana district. DSP Sukhpal Singh said that the Tibba SHO had informed his Nakodar counterpart about the three minor girls missing since August 17. Tibba police registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC and expressed doubts that the missing girls might be staying at a religious place in Nakodar, The DSP said that city SHO Baljit Singh launched a search operation and found the three minor girls at Dera Lal Badshah and handed them over to their parents. —

