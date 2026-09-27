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Home / Jalandhar / Three mobile phones recovered from Kapurthala Central Jail inmates

Three mobile phones recovered from Kapurthala Central Jail inmates

The matter has been referred to the police for further legal action

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Ashok Kaura
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:19 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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The authorities at Central Jail, Kapurthala, have reportedly recovered three mobile phones from inmates during searches conducted inside the prison premises. The matter has been referred to the police for further legal action.

According to information provided by the jail authorities, prohibited items were recovered from inmates lodged in the prison. The inmates were identified as Rajivinder Singh, a resident of Boot near Subhanpur; Sham Sunder, a resident of Hardokhanpur near Hoshiarpur; and Jasvir Singh, a resident of Lakhan Kholay near Subhanpur.

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The report stated that all three were lodged in the jail at the time of the recovery. During a search operation, the jail authorities allegedly recovered mobile phones from their possession and informed the police station concerned for the registration of an FIR and further investigation.

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The recovered items included a black Nokia keypad mobile phone with a SIM card, a light-green Vivo touchscreen mobile phone with an inbuilt battery, and another black Nokia keypad mobile phone.

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