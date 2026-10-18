DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Three more arrested in LPU violence case

Three more arrested in LPU violence case

The total number of arrested youths mounts to 22

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:21 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

Three more youths were arrested in connection with the violence, vandalism and alleged arson at Lovely Professional University (LPU), taking the total number of arrested youths to 22, police sources said on Sunday evening.

The three accused, arrested on Saturday night, were produced before a local judicial magistrate, who remanded them to two-days police custody.

Advertisement

The latest arrests have come amid an ongoing investigation into the large-scale unrest that broke out on the university campus on the night of September 26 following allegations circulated on social media about the rape of a student by an outsider who had reportedly visited the campus.

Advertisement

Those arrested have been identified as Liyush Chohan, originally from Uttar Pradesh and presently residing in Deep Nagar, Jalandhar; Om Kumar, a resident of Bihar; and Nikhil Kumar, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. The police will question them about their alleged involvement in the incident, their movements during the unrest and the circumstances under which they joined the gathering.

The arrests mark another development in the police investigation, which has already seen several youths taken into custody or detained, including juveniles. Investigators are examining the alleged roles of students and outsiders in the mobilisation of the crowd, the escalation of tensions and the damage caused to university property.

Advertisement

400 under scrutiny

More than 400 youths, including students and outsiders, have reportedly come under scrutiny.

Investigators are examining WhatsApp communications, other social media exchanges and CCTV footage to establish the identities and movements of those present at the scene. The police are also attempting to identify senior students who allegedly mobilised others through messaging platforms.

The police have registered four FIRs in connection with the violence, vandalism and alleged arson and constituted an eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case. Arrests have reportedly been made on the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence gathered during the probe.

Meanwhile, the cybercrime wing has reportedly initiated action to remove around 300 social media posts allegedly containing inflammatory material and fabricated AI-generated videos. Investigators are examining the digital content to determine whether it was circulated to spread misinformation or intensify tensions.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts