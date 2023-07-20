Three nabbed for tearing cop's uniform

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 19

Following a complaint lodged by the ASI, Satnampura, the police have arrested three persons on the charges of entering into a scuffle with a cop, tearing his uniform and abusing a woman at Law Gate in Miherru village near Phagwara late last night.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurwinder Singh, vice-president, AAP Trade Wing of Jalandhar district, and his two accomplices, Karampal Singh and Simrat Singh, all residents of Jalandhar.

Gurpreet Singh, Superintendent of Police, Phagwara, said a woman, Divya, from Alipur informed the Maheru police on phone that the three came to her salon at Law Gate, Maheru, and abused her. They also threatened to kill her husband Ashu.

The police reached the spot. By then, the three had fled the spot. Divya was submitting a written application with the police at night. The trio came there and started abusing and threatening her. Constable Harman Singh tried to stop them, but they attacked him. They also tore his police uniform. The police were investigating the matter, said the SP.

#Phagwara