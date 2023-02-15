Three nabbed with 55-gm heroin, 2 guns

Jalandhar, February 14
The CIA staff of the city police today nabbed three persons and recovered 55-gm heroin, two .32 bore pistols and five live cartridges from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Abhi Nahar (26), Sunny Nahar (25) and Sanjay (36).
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said a police team led by CIA staff in-charge Ashok Kumar, while holding a routine check near the T-point in Bohar mohalla, Basti Guja, saw Abhi, Sunny and Sanjay coming towards Bohar mohalla on foot. The cops stopped them on the basis of suspicion, and when they were frisked, 55-gm heroin, two pistols and live cartridges were seized from their possession.
He said a case has been registered under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Police Station Division No. 5.
