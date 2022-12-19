Three nabbed with heroin, intoxicants

Jalandhar, December 18
The Jalandhar rural police have nabbed three men with heroin, poppy husk and tablets in separate cases.
At a naka in Nangal Fateh Khan village, the police waylaid a scooter-borne youth. A team of the Adampur police apprehended the man who has identified himself as Sanaja Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar. A polythene bag dropped by the man contained five gm of heroin. A case was registered against the man under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act on December 17 at the Patara police station.
In another case, a team of cops held a man at the Ismailpur naka in Mehatpur. The man identified himself as Balwant Singh, a resident of Baghela. Upon being frisked, the police found 210 intoxicant tablets from his possession. A case has been registered against the man at the Mehatpur police station under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.
In a separate case, at a naka near the Bidhipur crossing, a police team waylaid a truck. On seeing the cops, the truck driver had slammed on the brakes and started to reverse the vehicle. Upon being apprehended, the truck driver identified himself as Gagndeep Singh of a village in Jammu and Kashmir. While scouring through the man’s truck, the police found two plastic bags. Both the bags had 35 kg of poppy husk.
A case has been registered under Sections 15-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the man at the Maqsoodan police station. Further investigation is under way.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched
Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...
Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...
NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled
The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...
Canadian-Sikh charged with murder for stabbing wife to death
Navinder Gill of Surrey was taken in custody by the Integrat...