Three nabbed with heroin, intoxicants

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 18

The Jalandhar rural police have nabbed three men with heroin, poppy husk and tablets in separate cases.

At a naka in Nangal Fateh Khan village, the police waylaid a scooter-borne youth. A team of the Adampur police apprehended the man who has identified himself as Sanaja Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar. A polythene bag dropped by the man contained five gm of heroin. A case was registered against the man under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act on December 17 at the Patara police station.

In another case, a team of cops held a man at the Ismailpur naka in Mehatpur. The man identified himself as Balwant Singh, a resident of Baghela. Upon being frisked, the police found 210 intoxicant tablets from his possession. A case has been registered against the man at the Mehatpur police station under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

In a separate case, at a naka near the Bidhipur crossing, a police team waylaid a truck. On seeing the cops, the truck driver had slammed on the brakes and started to reverse the vehicle. Upon being apprehended, the truck driver identified himself as Gagndeep Singh of a village in Jammu and Kashmir. While scouring through the man’s truck, the police found two plastic bags. Both the bags had 35 kg of poppy husk.

A case has been registered under Sections 15-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the man at the Maqsoodan police station. Further investigation is under way.