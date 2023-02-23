Three nabbed with intoxicants, drug money, 10-kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 22

The Mehtapur police arrested Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Kasba Mohalla, Mehatpur, with 10-kg poppy husk, 110 intoxicant tablets and Rs 1.80 lakh drug money. They also arrested Amarjit Singh, alias Ambi, a resident of Kasba Mohalla, Mehatpur, and recovered 105 intoxicant tablets from him.

A case under Sections 22/15(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the duo at the Mehatpur police station on February 21.

The police revealed that six cases under the NDPS Act were already registered against Gurpreet.

They also arrested Gurmit Kaur, alias Gurmito, a resident of Kasba Mohalla, Mehatpur, with 50 bottles of illicit liquor. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered against her at the Mehatpur police station on February 21.