Three new Aam Aadmi Clinics sanctioned for Phagwara: MP

In a major development for the residents of Phagwara, particularly those living in Palahi Gate, Onkar Nagar and Pippa Rangi, the three new Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) have been sanctioned, one in each locality, to strengthen access to quality healthcare services at the doorstep.

Providing further details, Member Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal said that the sites had also been finalised for setting up the three clinics. He added that work on the clinics would commence soon, enabling residents of these localities to access quality primary healthcare services closer to their homes.

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Dr Chabbewal said that the clinics would benefit underprivileged and needy families in the areas by providing them with quality healthcare services, essential medicines and diagnostic tests free of cost. He added that the initiative would help reduce the financial burden of medical treatment on economically weaker sections of society while ensuring timely access to essential healthcare facilities close to their homes.

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Dr Chabbewal said that the starting Aam Aadmi Clinic was one of significant programmes of the Punjab Government towards providing accessible, affordable and quality healthcare to people across the state at their doorsteps. He said that the government had so far established 1244 Aam Aadmi Clinics across Punjab, including 746 in rural areas and 498 in urban areas, he added. He further informed that 107 types of medicines and 47 diagnostic tests were being provided free of cost at these clinics, ensuring that people could avail themselves of essential healthcare services without incurring additional expenses.

Further highlighting, Dr Chabbewal said that Aam Aadmi Clinics had recorded a cumulative footfall of over 6.48 crore patient visits, comprising around 1.98 crore unique patients and 4.5 crore repeat visits. On average, each clinic attended to around 92 patients daily, reflecting the growing public response to the initiative. He added that more than 4.01 crore diagnostic tests had been conducted free of cost at Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state, demonstrating the government’s commitment to strengthening primary healthcare and reducing the financial burden of medical treatment on ordinary families.

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The MP said that the three additional clinics in Phagwara would further strengthen the local healthcare infrastructure and provide residents of Palahi Gate, Onkar Nagar and Pippa Rangi with improved access to essential medical consultations, medicines and diagnostic facilities near their homes.