Three of family booked for dowry harassment

Phagwara, December 3
The Shahkot police have booked three members of a family for dowry harassment.
Investigating officer (IO) Amandeep Kaur said the suspect had been identified as Inderjeet Singh, a resident of Chak Muglanni village, his father Jaswinder Singh and his mother Jagdeesh Kaur.
Charanjit Kaur, a resident of Shahla Pur village, complained to the police that her marriage was solemnised with Inderjit Singh. She was being harassed for dowry ever since her marriage. The IO said a case under Sections 406 and 498-A of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. Raids are being conducted to nab the absconding persons.
