Three of family booked in dowry harassment case

Phagwara, January 20
The Shahkot police have booked three members of a family in a dowry harassment case. Investigating officer (IO) Balkar Singh said the suspects had been identified as Charanjit Singh, a resident of Mehraj Wala village under the Lohian Khas police station, his father Mukhtiar Singh and his mother Surinder Kaur.
Amandeep Kaur, daughter of Harjindar Singh, a resident of Jaffar Wal village, had filed a complaint with the police stating that her marriage was solemnised with Charanjt Singh, but his family was harassing her for more dowry. She was asked to bring Rs 10 lakh in cash and was thrown out of the house and all her dowry items were confiscated.
The IO said a case under Sections 498-A and 406 of IPC has been registered against the accused after an inquiry.
