Three of family injured as Jalandhar house roof falls

Three members of a family were injured after the roof of their house collapsed in Dhann Mohalla, Jalandhar, reportedly while they were sleeping.

Deepak, one of the injured, told mediapersons that he was sleeping with his wife and son when the roof collapsed, leaving all three injured.

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"I panicked when I saw blood on my head. My wife and son are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital and are now out of danger," he said.

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Area councillor Amit Dhall said the three family members were out of danger and they all belonged to financially humbled family.