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Home / Jalandhar / Three of family killed, toddler hurt in hit-&-run in Hoshiapur

Three of family killed, toddler hurt in hit-&-run in Hoshiapur

The accident occurred around 3 am when the family was travelling on a motorcycle

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:15 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Three members of a family were killed while their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter was injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle near Davida Ahrana village on the Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road in the early hours of Friday.

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The deceased were identified as Shaukat (35), his wife Kaneeza (32), and their four-year-old son Rehan, all residents of Chabbewal in Hoshiarpur district.

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According to the police, the accident occurred around 3 am when the family was travelling on a motorcycle. An unidentified vehicle allegedly struck the two-wheeler and fled the scene.

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The couple’s one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Ridha, sustained injuries in the accident and was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur. Her condition is reported to be stable.

Mehtiana police Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Rajinder Singh said a case was being registered against the unidentified driver. “Police teams have launched efforts to identify and trace the offending vehicle. The bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway,” the SHO said.

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