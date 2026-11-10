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Home / Jalandhar / Three Shiv Jyoti School students shine

Three Shiv Jyoti School students shine

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:24 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Three students of Shiv Jyoti Public School selected for the state kickboxing championship to be held in Patiala.
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Three students of Shiv Jyoti Public School have qualified for the 70th Punjab School Games State Kickboxing Championship, which will be held in Patiala, bringing laurels to the institution.

The selected students are Saloni Kumari of Class XI and Prachi and Sara Kumari, both of Class IX. They qualified after participating in the district-level kickboxing trials for the 70th Punjab School Games, held at the Government School of Eminence (Government Model Senior Secondary School), Ladowali, Jalandhar.

The trio demonstrated their skills during the trials and secured places in the state-level championship. The students credited their school and coaches for their achievement, acknowledging their support and the rigorous training and practice sessions.

Congratulating the students, Principal Parveen Saili wished Saloni, Prachi and Sara success in the upcoming championship.

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Dr Vidur Jyoti, Chairman, Trust; Dr Suvikram Jyoti, Chairman-cum-Manager, Managing Committee and General Secretary, Trust; Ramandeep, Vice-Principal; and Mamta Arora, Additional Vice-Principal, also extended their best wishes to the students. Their mentors encouraged them to perform well in the upcoming competition and in future tournaments, where they would have further opportunities to showcase their talent.

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