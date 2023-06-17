Three smugglers arrested with 160 bottles of liquor in Mukerian

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 16

The Mukerian police have arrested three liquor smugglers, including two women, and recovered a large quantity of liquor from them.

The police said acting on a specific tip-off received about the accused, they raided Ghasitpur village and recovered 160 bottles of liquor. Police said the accused in the case have been identified as Rani, Kanta and Ninder, all residents of Ghasitpur.

The police said they had a tip-off that the said accused used to bring a large quantity of liquor from Himachal Pradesh and sell it here.

A case under Excise Act has been registered against the accused.