Three smugglers arrested with 160 bottles of liquor in Mukerian

Hoshiarpur, June 16
The Mukerian police have arrested three liquor smugglers, including two women, and recovered a large quantity of liquor from them.
The police said acting on a specific tip-off received about the accused, they raided Ghasitpur village and recovered 160 bottles of liquor. Police said the accused in the case have been identified as Rani, Kanta and Ninder, all residents of Ghasitpur.
The police said they had a tip-off that the said accused used to bring a large quantity of liquor from Himachal Pradesh and sell it here.
A case under Excise Act has been registered against the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG
Supplies hit as tribals block highways I Mob clashes with se...
Nehru memorial now PM museum
Renaming smacks of pettiness: Cong | Apolitical move, sectio...
Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss
23 of 25 state/UT units with outgoing president
Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar
Replaces Harpreet Singh, who ‘volunteered’ to quit after ove...