Three snatchers land in police net

Jalandhar, March 7

The police arrested three persons in connection with a snatching incident that was reported yesterday near the bus stand. Six mobile phones and an Activa scooter were recovered from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Sumit Kumar and Vicky, both residents of Butta Pind, and Sandeep Ahuja, a resident of Saidan Gate.

According to police, Sumit and Vicky snatched a mobile phone from Nilesh Kumar from near the bus stand here yesterday. Nilesh reported the incident to the police carrying out checking near bus stand.

After getting information, the police arrested the suspects during a search in the locality. During interrogation, the duo confessed to have snatched a mobile phone from Nilesh and other persons. The duo told the police that they sold the stolen mobile phones to Sandeep, the police said. The police later arrested Sandeep and recovered six stolen mobiles from him. A case has been registered.