Three suspects held in Kapurthala

Our Correspondent

Kapurthala, January 8

As part of the cordon and search operation (CASO), the Kapurthala police carried out search operations at various places falling under the city police station here today. The police arrested three persons and registered four cases in this regard.

The operation, led by SSP Vatsala Gupta, was held under the supervision of Baljot Singh Rathore, Inspector General of Police (GRP), Patiala.

The SSP said the police arrested three persons and seized 100 grams of heroin, 170 psychotropic tablets and 104 bottles of illicit liquor. The police also registered four FIRs in this regard.

During checking, the police teams also interacted with people at various locations to strengthen police-public relations. The SSP said the police teams today visited areas like bus stand, residences of proclaimed offenders and busiest places to tab suspicious persons.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala